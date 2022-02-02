Advertisement

Juvenile hit by train while walking to school in Monroe

(FILE)
(FILE)(WALA)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 2:07 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Authorities say they investigated an incident involving someone hit by a train in Monroe. According to Monroe police, it happened on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022.

Police said the victim is a 13-year-old juvenile. They say the juvenile was injured but is expected to be okay.

Police provided the following information Wednesday afternoon:

Shortly before 7:00 a.m. on February 2, 2022, the Monroe Police Department responded to the 3300 block of White Street in reference to a juvenile being struck by a train. Officers located a 13-year-old suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a local hospital where he was being treated.

The initial investigation showed that the juvenile was walking to school on the railroad tracks heading westbound as a train was approaching. The juvenile had headphones in and did not hear the horns of the train. As the juvenile was exiting the railroad tracks, he was struck throwing him to the side of the train.

The juvenile was cited for trespassing on the train tracks, which are privately owned by the railroad companies.

The Monroe Police Department would like to remind the public that railroad tracks are not walkways.  Although to some it may be a simple, shorter path of travel, the speed at which some trains travel, as well as the distance it takes for them to stop, make it a very dangerous situation for pedestrians as well as being illegal.

