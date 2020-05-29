KNOE Advertising Information

Welcome! KNOE-TV provides the most cost effective advertising options in the market! Our on-air, web and mobile products are designed to get maximum results from your advertising dollar. The KNOE-TV sales team is committed to focusing on the needs of our advertisers and helping local businesses grow.

We offer our clients top rated CBS, ABC, and CW programming, #1 rated Local news, and 24/7 news, weather, and local information on KNOE.com. Let us show you how the combination of Television and Digital marketing can increase the effectiveness of your message, brand your company in the minds of motivated, potential customers and translate into sales for your business.

Digital Advertising That Gets Results!

Sales Team

Randy Minter, General Sales Manager

Phone: 318.388.8888

E-mail: Randy.Minter@knoe.com

Alexa Chance, Digital Sales Coordinator

Phone: 318.388.8888

E-mail: Alexa.Chance@knoe.com

Becky Marshall, National Consultant

Phone: 318.998.4939

E-mail: becky.marshall@knoe.com

Dara Harvey, Marketing Consultant

Phone: 318.998.4952

E-mail: Dara.Harvey@knoe.com

Robert Clark, Marketing Consultant

Phone: 318.998.4947

E-mail: Robert.Clark@knoe.com

Russ Parent, Regional Sales Consultant

Phone: 318.998.4955

E-mail: Russ.Parent@knoe.com

Landon Wiley, Marketing Consultant

Phone: 318-388-9999 ext. 4949

E-mail: Landon.Wiley@knoe.com

Kim Hendry, Marketing Consultant

Phone: 318-388-9999 ext. 4948

E-mail: kim.hendry@knoe.com

Connect With Us

Contact KNOE 8 News

1400 Oliver Rd., Monroe, La. 71201

318.388.8888 news@knoe.com

POLITICAL BROADCAST ADVERTISING:

Mike Jones

Director of National Political Sales Gray Television – Washington, DC desk: (202) 400-0598

mike.jones@gray.tv

CBS Programming

For questions about any CBS Program airing on this station, please click on the link below: