Midland All Hazards Weather Alert Radios automatically respond to National Weather Service alerts to warn you of incoming danger. They can also receive other important alerts, including Amber alerts, biological hazard warnings and fire warnings. Plug it in for everyday use, but when your power goes out, it switches to backup battery power to keep you informed.

How to Program your Midland All Hazards Weather Alert Radio

You will need the following:

Midland All-Hazards Weather Alert Radio

3 AA batteries

A/C power adaptor

Plug your radio into the wall and turn it on using the switch on the side. Put your three AA batteries in the back of the weather radio. When the time 12:00AM appears your radio is ready to program.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION: The batteries are only in case you lose power. Remember to change your batteries twice a year.

How to Program the Time

Push the menu key - the word “TIME” will appear. Push the select key and 12:00AM will appear. The 12 will be flashing. Change the hour by using the arrow key on the radio. When you have reached the correct hour, use the right arrow key on the radio to move to the minute. Repeat the process to get to the correct time. When you are at the correct time hit the select key. The word “TIME” will appear on the screen.

Programming the Correct Weather (Frequency) Channel on your Radio

Please note some areas in the ArkLaMiss can hear several different channels on their radio. Having the correct frequency programmed is crucial to have your weather radio work correctly.

Press the menu key. Use the down arrow key until you reach the word “CHANNEL”. Push the select key. Using the arrow keys find the correct weather radio channel. Once you have found the correct frequency, push Menu to save.

Radio Frequencies:

162.550 - to be used if you live in Caldwell, Franklin, Jackson, Lincoln, Morehouse, Ouachita, Richland, Union, West Carroll, and Winn parishes.

162.475- to be used if you live in Catahoula, Concordia, La Salle, and Winn parishes.

162.425 - to be used if you live in East Carroll and West Carroll parishes.

162.525- to be used if you live in Union and Ashley counties.

How to Program the Location

To program location for your parish press the menu button and hit the down arrow until “set location” is displayed. With the down arrows, scroll through single, multiple, or any. Select single for single county entry, multiple for more than one entry, and any to pick up broadcasts from all counties within your area. For single, press select and then select USA. Use the down arrow until you reach the state in which you live. Hit select and then use the down arrow to find the correct parish or county you wish to program the radio for. Hit select and then menu to save. For multiple locations, repeat the steps above for the next desired parish or county you wish to program your radio for.

How to Program your SAME code

Older model weather radios will require a SAME Code. The newer models do not. If you were unable to select a location, you will have to set a SAME code instead.

Next, use your down arrow key to change the word on the screen to “SAME SET”. Push the select key button. If you want to program only one code use your up/down arrow keys to move to “SINGLE”. Press the select key. - OR - If you want to program multiple SAME codes use your up/down arrow keys to move to “MULTIPLE”. Press the select key.

Programming a single SAME code

If you want your weather radio to only be programmed for one county’s SAME code push the down arrow again and hit select.

SAME 01 will appear on the screen. Push your select key again. 000000 or -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- will appear on the screen the first 0 will be flashing. Using the SAME code for the county you want to program you will need to use the arrow keys to move the number up or down to get to your desired number. Once the first number is entered you will need to use the right arrow key to move to the next number. Continue with the process until you have entered each number and hit “select” and then press “menu” twice. Use the down arrow key until you reach the word CHANNEL. Push the select key twice to get out of the menu.

Programming multiple SAME codes

If you want to program multiple SAME codes use your up/down arrow keys to move to MULTIPLE. Press the select key.

The word SAME 01 will appear on the screen. Hit the select key again. 000000 or -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- will appear on the screen. The first 0 or -- will be flashing. Using the SAME code for the first county to be programmed, you will need to use the up/down arrow keys to change the O or -- to reach the desired number. Once the first number is entered you will need to use the right arrow key to move to the next 0 or -- and start the process over again. Continue until you have entered each number. Push the select key. The words SAME 01 will appear again. Push the up arrow key and the message will change to “SAME 02”. Push the select key. 000000 or -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- will appear on the screen. Enter the numbers like you just did for the second SAME code you want to program. Continue this process until all codes have been entered. Hit “select” and then press “menu” twice. Next, you will need to program the channel.

Arkansas Counties:

Union 005139

Ashley 005003

Louisiana Parishes:

Caldwell 022021

Catahoula 022025

Concordia 022029

East Carroll 022035

Franklin 022041

Jackson 022049

La Salle 022059

Lincoln 022061

Morehouse 022067

Ouachita 022073

Richland 022083

Union 022111

West Carroll 022123

Winn 022127

