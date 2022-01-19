‘No credible threat’ at West Monroe High, officials investigating viral video

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - School officials in Ouachita Parish are responding to a video circulating online that’s caused an uproar in the West Monroe community.

A person in the video can be heard using a racial epithet in reference to Black residents while making a comment about locking her car doors. The video was widely shared over social media on Tuesday, with posters attributing the video to a West Monroe High School student.

On Wednesday morning, rumors spread on social media about a possible threat at West Monroe High School.

Ouachita Parish Schools Assistant Superintendent Todd Guice told KNOE that they are investigating the video, but said there was no credible threat made at the school. They are also trying to determine the details surrounding the video.

“We are aware of the video that began circulating around social media last night. The school is investigating the incident and believe the video could be two years old. As you are aware, we are unable to discuss incidents involving students.

“We have had an uptick in checkouts in the noon hour. There has been no credible threat made at the school. OPSO and WMPD did provide extra manpower to the WMHS campus today out of an abundance of caution.

“Moving forward, we will be working with faculty and staff to determine the best course of action.”

KNOE’s Jasmine Anderson is investigating this incident and will have a full report on KNOE 8 News Wednesday evening. Check back for additional details.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.