After bringing in SWAT, police leave Monroe neighborhood without explanation

It's at Plum and South 3rd Street.
By Matthew Segura
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE: 5:50 p.m. - Monroe police left the scene without any explanation at around 5:45 p.m. We are reaching out to them to find out what happened.

Return here for further updates as we learn new information.

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - There is a heavy police presence in a Monroe neighborhood right now.

A SWAT team is on the scene at Plum and South 3rd Street. A Monroe PD mobile command center is parked in the area.

Small crowds are also gathered alongside the road.

It’s unclear why exactly they are there, but we have a crew on the scene investigating.

This is breaking news. Will bring you more updates shortly.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathan Gilmore was charged with first-degree murder.
Man charged with killing woman he just met, placing her head on a stick, authorities say
Car in Ditch Next to I-20 in West Monroe
Car removed from ditch along I-20 in West Monroe
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving Wednesday, Aug....
Biden announces student loan plan: $10,000 forgiven, $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients
]
Monroe bail bond employee arrested after wanted man shot while fleeing, police say
Sandbagging stations, flooded roads and more during excessive rain

Latest News

SWAT team, heavy police presence in Monroe neighborhood
Friday Night Blitz Preview
Jonesboro-Hodge Preview
KNOE Wednesday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler
KNOE Wednesday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler
Donald Steele Jr.
Grand jury indicts officer accused of sexually harassing SU student during traffic stop, court records show