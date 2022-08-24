After bringing in SWAT, police leave Monroe neighborhood without explanation
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
UPDATE: 5:50 p.m. - Monroe police left the scene without any explanation at around 5:45 p.m. We are reaching out to them to find out what happened.
Return here for further updates as we learn new information.
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - There is a heavy police presence in a Monroe neighborhood right now.
A SWAT team is on the scene at Plum and South 3rd Street. A Monroe PD mobile command center is parked in the area.
Small crowds are also gathered alongside the road.
It’s unclear why exactly they are there, but we have a crew on the scene investigating.
This is breaking news. Will bring you more updates shortly.
Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.