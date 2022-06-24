Advertisement

Dick’s Sporting Goods offers employees, spouses $4,000 in travel expenses for abortions

FILE PHOTO: Dick's Sporting Goods
FILE PHOTO: Dick's Sporting Goods
By Matthew Segura
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Dick’s Sporting Goods is looking to mitigate the effects its employees might feel following the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Friday’s ruling makes abortion illegal in some states, including Louisiana, where a trigger ban went into immediate effect.

The company, which has a store at Pecanland Mall in Monroe, says it is prepared to offer up to $4,000 in travel expenses for employees who have to travel to another state to get an abortion.

In a message shared by the company’s official Twitter account, the offer extends to spouses and dependents as well. See the full message below.

