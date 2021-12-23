Lincoln Parish woman accused of abuse at home day care

LINCOLN PARISH, La. (KNOE) - A Choudrant woman has been arrested on a felony charge of cruelty to juveniles.

The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office says Marrian Hotard, 50, was arrested on Dec. 22, 2021.

The arrest is the result of a complaint made about a home day care, LPSO states. The investigation began on Dec. 17.

Details surrounding the alleged abuse were not released by law enforcement.

Bond was listed at $40,000.

The village of Choudrant is just outside the City of Ruston.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.