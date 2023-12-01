Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

What’s Your Story? Community celebrates the life of Roosevelt Rankins

The Northeast Louisiana community celebrates the life of one of the most feared and respected educators, Roosevelt Rankins.
By Aaron Dietrich
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - North Louisiana is celebrating the life of one of the most respected and feared educators in the state.

RELATED STORY: “Community sends farewells at funeral of Roosevelt Rankins, former coach and dean”

In this edition of “What’s Your Story?”, Emmy nominated feature reporter Aaron Dietrich profiles Neville legend Roosevelt Rankins. The school’s dean of students recently passed away at the age of 83.

More “What’s Your Story?”

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11-year-old girl arrested for murder
11-year-old Louisiana girl arrested, accused of killing 36-year-old
Oak Grove woman arrested for setting friend’s house on fire
Willard Purkel Jr., circled in yellow, and his son Colby Purkel, in the green square, are...
Louisiana father and son arrested for Jan. 6 breach of U.S. Capitol, released on bond
Woman dies after getting stabbed on Louisiana Tech campus
Lincoln Parish District Court provides update on Louisiana Tech stabbing suspect
Anytime Fitness Ruston to hold self-defense class, proceeds aid La. Tech stabbing victims

Latest News

Coach Roosevelt Rankins' funeral services on Dec. 1, 2023
Community sends farewells at funeral of Roosevelt Rankins, former coach and dean
OPSO search for a runaway minor.
Ouachita investigators search for missing teenager
World AIDS Day is Dec. 1
The month of December recognizes HIV/AIDS awareness
Winnfield crash
Winnfield man dies in 18-wheeler accident