Community sends farewells at funeral of Roosevelt Rankins, former coach and dean

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The community sent farewells to longtime dean of students, educator and former coach for Monroe City Schools.

Coach Roosevelt Rankins’ funeral was held Friday morning (Dec. 1) at the Greater Free Gift Baptist Church in south Monroe at 11 a.m. Before his funeral, a processional took place around 9:45 a.m. - beginning at Anita Lane in Monroe to Neville High School.

Close friends, former schoolmates and co-workers reflected on memories they had with Rankins. They reminded each other of how much “Tiger and Black and Gold” pride he possessed while he was a student-athlete at Grambling College, now known as Grambling State University; in addition to joining the Neville High faculty in 1969.

“But the thing about it is - as firm as he was, as direct as he was, it was those quiet conversations that he had that was powerful that you remember the most,” said Rev. Kelvin Horne, who read the New Testament and also recognized his class of 1995 at Neville.

Johnny McCaa, one of the speakers who spoke about memories with Rankins, said they met as athletes six decades ago at Grambling College.

“He was so popular that students would go to the black and gold game just to watch Rankins mix it up with the big guys,” said McCaa.

Neville High School is scheduled to have a life celebration for Rankins Saturday, Dec. 2 at noon at Bill Ruple Stadium.

