Bastrop dentist sentenced to 20 years

BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - Dr. Tod Lawhon, a former dentist in Bastrop, has been sentenced to 20 years of hard labor after being found guilty of killing his wife, Lenora Lawhorn.

On Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, Tod called authorities and reported that he had shot his wife. When officers arrived, they found Lenora dead.

Tod was found guilty of manslaughter on April 27, 2023. He was sentenced on Sept. 14, 2023. His sentence will be served without a chance of parole. He will get credit for time served.

