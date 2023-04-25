Trial begins for Bastrop dentist accused of shooting, killing wife in December 2020

BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - Jurors are being selected on Tuesday, April 25, for the trial of Bastrop dentist, Dr. Tod Lawhon, who is accused of shooting and killing his wife just before Christmas day in 2020.

RELATED: Bastrop man arrested after deadly shooting

The Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office said Lawhon called them to report he had shot his wife. When officers responded to the scene, they found Lenora Lawhon dead in the couple’s home.

The trial of Tod Lawhon began today, April 25. There is no further timeline available.

Lawhon’s attorney is a Monroe-based lawyer, Lavalle Salomon. The prosecutor of the case is Assistant District Attorney Mike Fontenot.

The trial is happening in courtroom one of the Morehouse Parish Courthouse.

This is a developing story. Make sure to check back for more details as the trial continues and more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.