Trial begins for Bastrop dentist accused of shooting, killing wife in December 2020

Bastrop dentist allegedly shot and killed his wife following a domestic dispute.
By Madison Remrey
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - Jurors are being selected on Tuesday, April 25, for the trial of Bastrop dentist, Dr. Tod Lawhon, who is accused of shooting and killing his wife just before Christmas day in 2020.

The Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office said Lawhon called them to report he had shot his wife. When officers responded to the scene, they found Lenora Lawhon dead in the couple’s home.

The trial of Tod Lawhon began today, April 25. There is no further timeline available.

Lawhon’s attorney is a Monroe-based lawyer, Lavalle Salomon. The prosecutor of the case is Assistant District Attorney Mike Fontenot.

The trial is happening in courtroom one of the Morehouse Parish Courthouse.

This is a developing story. Make sure to check back for more details as the trial continues and more information becomes available.

