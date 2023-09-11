The ArkLaMiss remembers Watson

Vidalia, La. (KNOE) - The 4-year-old boy who stole the hearts of many KNOE viewers has died.

According to family members, Watson Calhoun passed away over the weekend. Watson had been diagnosed with cancer. After Watson’s doctors told his family that he didn’t have much time left, the family and the Vidalia community celebrated Christmas while he was still able to enjoy it in August.

You can watch some of the Christmas celebration here.

According to the Calhoun family, public visitation for Watson will be Friday, September 15 from 5-8 p.m. at the Vidalia Convention Center. The funeral will be Saturday, September 16 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. for the public. The service will start at 1 p.m. at the Vidalia Convention Center. Burial will be at the Natchez City Cemetery.

