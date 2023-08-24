WATCH: Vidalia community puts on Christmas in August for terminally ill child

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The community of Vidalia has a tight-knit bond that shines through everyone’s commitment to giving a special child a memorable Christmas.

Watson Calhoun is a four-year-old boy who was diagnosed with cancer. After Watson’s doctors told his family that he didn’t have much time left, they decided to celebrate Christmas while he is still able to enjoy it.

The Calhoun family is asking people to send Christmas cards to Watson and his nine-year-old brother, Ryland.

If you would like to send a card to Watson, please address the card to: The Calhoun Family, PO Box 55, Vidalia, LA 71373

For more information on how you can reach out, visit the family’s Facebook page.

WATCH: Previous editions of “What’s Your Story?”

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.