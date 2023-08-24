Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

WATCH: Vidalia community puts on Christmas in August for terminally ill child

The community of Vidalia has a tight-knit bond that shines through everyone’s commitment to giving a special child a memorable Christmas.
By Aaron Dietrich
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The community of Vidalia has a tight-knit bond that shines through everyone’s commitment to giving a special child a memorable Christmas.

Watson Calhoun is a four-year-old boy who was diagnosed with cancer. After Watson’s doctors told his family that he didn’t have much time left, they decided to celebrate Christmas while he is still able to enjoy it.

The Calhoun family is asking people to send Christmas cards to Watson and his nine-year-old brother, Ryland.

If you would like to send a card to Watson, please address the card to: The Calhoun Family, PO Box 55, Vidalia, LA 71373

For more information on how you can reach out, visit the family’s Facebook page.

WATCH: Previous editions of “What’s Your Story?”

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fiery crash kills two Rayville children, injures mother and sibling
6 Ouachita Parish teachers have been chosen as Teacher Leader Advisors by the Louisiana...
6 Ouachita Parish teachers chosen as Teacher Leader Advisors by Department of Education
The City of Monroe announces road closure for August 24
I-20 bridge infrastructure over Monroe Housing Authority - Ouachita Grand Plaza location...
Resident voices concern about I-20 bridge over housing facility parking lot
Rudy Giuliani is seen in this booking photo.
Rudy Giuliani surrenders to Georgia authorities

Latest News

Wildfire Resources
Wildfire information and resources blog
New Inclusive Playground
New Inclusive Playground
The community of Vidalia has a tight-knit bond that shines through everyone’s commitment to...
Vidalia community puts on Christmas in August for terminally ill child
Beauregard wildfires
Beauregard Wildfire: Town of Merryville under mandatory evacuation, ‘Leave immediately’