Kiroli Park expected to soon reopen for community enjoyment

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The updates and renovations being made to Kiroli Park are expected to be completed by early to mid-October, according to the City of West Monroe.

Kiroli Park closed on June 19 so renovations could be made at the entrance. As of Sept. 4, the park is expected to reopen by the middle of October. Just in time for peak fall season!

