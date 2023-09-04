Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Kiroli Park expected to soon reopen for community enjoyment

Officials say they expect the Kiroli Park renovations and updates to be completed by mid-October, just in time for peak fall season.
By Charles Burkett and Madison Remrey
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The updates and renovations being made to Kiroli Park are expected to be completed by early to mid-October, according to the City of West Monroe.

Kiroli Park closed on June 19 so renovations could be made at the entrance. As of Sept. 4, the park is expected to reopen by the middle of October. Just in time for peak fall season!

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash generic image
Fiery crash near Jackson St. in Monroe leaves one dead
UnitedHealthcare notifying Louisiana customers of data security breach
UnitedHealthcare notifying Louisiana customers of data security breach
An attorney claims his client was brutally beaten in a ‘torture warehouse’ that some members of...
I-TEAM: Attorney alleges client brutally beaten in BRPD ‘torture warehouse’
Deputies responded to a shooting at Port Allen High School in Louisiana during a sporting event...
‘Makes no sense’: 16-year-old student shot, killed during high school football game
Jarrettin Jackson ll
Teen arrested in connection with shooting at football game in Port Allen, deputies say

Latest News

Winnsboro residents are looking forward to seeing new businesses in the downtown district.
Winnsboro Main Street Renewing Downtown District
Farmerville Country Flea
Farmerville Country Flea Market allows locals to sell homemade, handmade and homegrown goods
13th annual Driven Desires Car show
13th Annual Driven Desires Car, Truck, and Bike show posts great outing
Friday Night Blitz is back!
SUBMIT PHOTOS: Blitz Fan Snaps 2023