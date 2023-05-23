West Monroe mayor announces months-long Kiroli Park closure

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell said Kiroli Park will be closed for 3-5 months beginning on June 19 due to rebuilding the bridge at the entrance.

The park’s hours will be extended to 8 p.m. starting on June 1, the mayor said.

Those who have yearly passes will have them extended to the same amount of time the park will be closed, according to Mitchell.

Mitchell said she encourages the community to visit other parks in West Monroe such as Restoration Park and the Wetlands.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.