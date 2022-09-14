Dr. Yoyo makes an appearance at Ollie Burns library with her new book

"It's Not Candy"
"It's Not Candy"(KNOE)
By Gabby Ballew
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RICHWOOD, La. (KNOE) - Dr. Yolanda McElroy, a local pharmacist in West Monroe nicknamed “Dr. Yoyo,” held a demonstration today at the Ollie Burns Branch Library in Richwood on her new book, “It’s Not Candy.”

“It’s Not Candy” is about the dangers of children confusing medications with candy and how parents can play a role in keeping their children safe from them.

Dr. McElroy showed parents and children the difference between medicine and candy. She also gave tips to the parents on how to keep their children away from medicine bottles.

With the fentanyl epidemic going on, she reminded parents that some candies can be manipulated with drugs, such as marijuana and fentanyl. Especially with the upcoming Halloween season.

She also read the book and sang the song included with the book with the children and the parents.

“One simple step: put the medicines up and away and out of sight of children,” McElroy says. “That’s one of the main things that they can do. Up and away and out of sight.”

She hopes that this book can help save children from having to make a trip to the emergency room from ingesting medicine.

