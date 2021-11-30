Feed Your Soul: GSU McCall Dining Center

GRAMBLING, La. (KNOE) - Most people think of cafeteria food as bland, boring, and flavorless. Chef Monday Thomas at Grambling State University’s McCall Dining Center is changing that thought. Foodservice director Alan Johnson says that he brings unique elements to the dining hall.

“What Monday brings is innovation, is being creative,” says Johnson.

Chef Thomas has worked worldwide, from London, France, and even his own restaurant here in the states, and brings those experiences and flavors, here to Grambling.

“I had a Caribian restaurant in Tulsa, Oklahoma,” said Thomas. The reason Thomas loves to create and use flavors people are not accustomed to is to see people’s reactions. He wants to make sure that people who try his food have an experience. “I want to see people here enjoy their food; I want to give them that, that taste of food,” said Thomas.

I tried a few of the dishes, including the vegetable curry, short ribs, and his Caribbean jerk chicken; and it definitely redefines cafeteria food. The flavors were robust and full. Johnson also has a suggestion for dessert as well.

“I love my grandmother to death. This man’s bread pudding; I tasted it once. I tasted it twice. I had it for lunch. I ate it for dinner. I saved some. I had it for breakfast the next day,” said Johnson. “And I am not exaggerating. I mean amazing.”

Chef Thomas is a working chef. He is in the kitchen.

“Oh, get in the kitchen, I get dirty, I go wow, that’s what I do,” said Johnson.

His introduction into the cooking world was interesting too.

“Yeah, that was a man called Federico Falco. Falco was an Italian restaurant manager,” says Johnson. “I was working in a grocery store. He finds out I was having cooking books, you know, magazines. I used to read them. I was just reading them for fun.”

The chance encounter started his journey that lead him here to Grambling State University’s McCall Dining Center, where he continues to feed your soul.

