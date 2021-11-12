Introducing Adrian Fisher - Candidate for State Representative District 16

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Adrian Fisher, a Monroe-based businessman, is one of three candidates who has thrown his hat into the ring to represent District 16 in the Louisiana House of Representatives.

“I’m just the average person that’s working who wants to take time and give myself back to the community by serving in this capacity,” said Fisher.

Fisher thinks improving the local economy starts with workforce development.

“We need better jobs to complement our workforce,” said Fisher. “We need our workforce to be in tune with the latest technology.”

Fisher says he’s the right person to help improve the economy because of his experience as a business owner. Fisher has taken his one-employee behavioral health business and turned it into a statewide agency.

“To this date, we have over six hundred and twenty-something employees,” Fisher told KNOE. “A total of $24 million in payroll. A direct impact throughout the state.”

Fisher, who is a licensed counselor, also thinks the state needs to do more to improve access to mental health resources.

“Most of the time, people get annual physical check-ups to make sure they’re fine, but we never really think about our mental well-being,” explained Fisher. “You and I both know that if you are not mentally healthy, it causes issues throughout your life.”

Considering the legislature is heavily Republican, Fisher knows working across party lines will be critical to his success.

“My thought is that we can find common ground with everyone,” said Fisher. “If you are a Republican, or Democrat, or Independent. It’s really about what’s best for our community and our citizens.”

Election day is November 13th.

