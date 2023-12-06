Ribbon cutting held for new apartment complex in East Hodge

EAST HODGE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Housing Corporation recently celebrated the grand opening of Village Homes Apartments.

The new apartment complex has a total of 24 units and features affordable duplex-styled homes. They offer two-bedroom and three-bedroom apartments.

“This ribbon-cutting is not merely a celebration of the enhancements we’ve made but a testament to Fairfield Property Management’s vision of cultivating vibrant, sustainable communities,” said Managing Partner of Fairfield Management Edward Taylor. “Our extensive interior and exterior improvements are designed to enrich our residents’ lives, reflecting our belief that the essence of community living is about providing a foundation for dreams to grow and aspirations to be realized. We’re not just renovating properties; we’re elevating lifestyles and fortifying communities.”

LHC awarded $423,052 through the Low Income Housing Tax Credit Program.

“The LIHTC program helps raise property values and provides economic stability by creating jobs as well as producing affordable housing,” said LHC Interim-Executive Director Marjorianna Willman. “Developing quality and affordable housing does make a difference in communities, and I expect Village Homes Apartment to do just that.”

