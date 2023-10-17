Advertise
Louisiana State Police searching for Lake Providence murder suspect

By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE PROVIDENCE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Police and the East Carrol Parish Sheriff’s Office are searching for Majaryreon Steward, 23, following a shooting that resulted in the death of Sirjames Peeler, 22.

Steward is an African-American man whose last known address is 145 Huggins Street. A warrant has been issued for Steward’s arrest for one count of Second-Degree murder.

During the investigation, authorities were able to identify Steward as a suspect and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Please contact Louisiana State Police at (318) 345-2810 or East Carrol Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 559-2800. Those with information can also use LSP’s online reporting system.

