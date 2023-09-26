United Way NELA’s ‘The Heirship Project’ to host free events offering legal advice

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - United Way of Northeast Louisiana is getting ready to kick off its third year of The Heirship Project - a project aimed at educating and assisting residents who need help obtaining a clear property title. Heir property comes about when necessary legal work isn’t done after a property owner dies.

KNOE’s Dorothea Wilson met with United Way NELA’s Director of Community Initiatives, Michelle Saucer, to talk about the project. Saucer spoke about the common mistakes family members make after a loved one’s death.

“So many times a person passes away and people think that if they pay the taxes, they own the property and have clear title and they do not,” said Saucer. “They have to go through a process where they actually get the property in their name or their family’s name.”

The Heirship Project will consist of seven events with both in-person and virtual options to give families an opportunity to learn about transferring ownership, selling property to a third party, or continuing to have multiple heirs as owners of the property.

All events are free and open to the public.

Thursday, Oct. 5 | 12:00 - 1:30 p.m. | Lunch and Learn for Attorneys | Location: United Way of NELA’s Financial Health Center - 1001 Desiard Street

Thursday, Oct. 5 | 6:00 - 7:30 p.m. | Community Workshop | Location: United Way of NELA’s Financial Health Center - 1001 Desiard Street or Zoom

Thursday, Nov. 9 | 12:00 - 1:30 p.m. | Lunch and Learn for Attorneys | Location: United Way of NELA’s Financial Health Center - 1001 Desiard Street

Thursday, Nov. 9 | 6:00 - 7:30 p.m. | Community Workshop | Location: Lincoln Parish Public Library - 910 N. Trenton Street or Zoom

Thursday, March 7 | 12:00 - 1:30 p.m. | Lunch and Learn for Attorneys | Location: United Way NELA - 1201 Hudson Lane

Thursday, March 7 | 6:00 - 7:30 p.m. | Community Workshop | Location: Union Parish (TBD)

Thursday, April 4 | 12:00 - 1:00 p.m. | Community Workshop | Location: United Way NELA - 1201 Hudson Lane or Zoom

To register online visit United Way NELA’s website or call 2-1-1.

