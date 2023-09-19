Robertson Family movie to hit theaters

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A movie called “The Blind” featuring Phil and Kay Roberston of Duck Dynasty fame is coming to theaters. The film shows the family before the fortune and fame.

Family members, Willie and Korie Robertson said the film has messages of hope, centering on Phil finding faith.

“If this doesn’t happen, the marriage was essentially over. They were split up, dad had kicked us out, that’s how we ended up in West Monroe. Had this story not happened and they not figured that out, pretty much nothing in the future would have happened,” said Willie. There would have been no duck commander, which would have been no Duck Dynasty. I mean pretty much everything that happens in our lives today was hinged on the family staying together.”

The film hits theaters on Sept. 28.

Watch the full interview with Willie and Korie Robertson on our website.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.