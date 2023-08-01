Two people dead following Concordia Parish shooting

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - On Saturday, July 29 at around 3:40 p.m., the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call that a shooting happened on 141 Dianne Street in Clayton.

Authorities responded to the scene and found Latiffany s. Anderson, 35, and Deandra J. Griffin, 24, dead.

Concordia Parish Investigators determined that Griffin, Anderson, and a child were on their way to a store when Griffin and Anderson got into an argument. Griffin drove across the bridge into Catahoula Parish and shot Anderson.

According to investigator, Griffin then drove to 141 Dianne Street, got out of the vehicle, and shot himself.

We will continue to update this story as more information is given.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.