$8 million invested into rural NELA communities for infrastructure improvement

By Madison Remrey
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
RICHLAND PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The U.S. Department of Agricultural Rural Development announced today an $8 million investment into rural Louisiana infrastructure, impacting Rayville and Richland Parish overall.

This USDA investment will improve and support health care and water infrastructure in rural Louisiana.

Richland Parish will be receiving the Emergency Rural Health Care Grant, according to a press release from the USDA Rural Development. $956,076 will be used to buy medical supplies and equipment, including telehealth equipment and training.

“This investment will support immediate health care needs and increase access to quality health care services to improve community health outcomes for rural residents in north Louisiana communities,” the press release said.

The Town of Rayville will receive a $5 million Water and Waste Disposal loan as well as a $2 million Water and Waste Disposal grant to dig a new well. Also, 3,695 customers in Richland Parish will be benefiting from an upgraded elevated water storage tank, replaced distribution lines, and added radio read meters.

USDA Rural Development Under Secretary Xochitl Torres Small said investing in the infrastructure of rural communities supports hard-working people and benefits the entire country.

“These investments improve the quality of life for rural families and build the economy from the bottom up and the middle out,” Torres Small said. “Under the leadership of President Biden, Vice President Harris and Agriculture Secretary Vilsack, USDA is committed to ensuring that people living in rural areas have every opportunity to succeed - and that they can find those opportunities right at home in rural America.”

Rural Development’s Louisiana State Director Deidre Deculus Robert said the investments will allow rural communities to have opportunities for growth.

“I believe that people should be able to grow where they are planted, and these investments allow our rural communities to do just that,” Robert said.

The learn more about the USDA and what they do, visit ww.usda.gov.

