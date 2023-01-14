Ouachita boys’ basketball shocks Ruston, Ruston girls’ basketball defeats Ouachita
Lions beat Bearcats, 57-56. Ruston girls defeat Ouachita, 48-41.
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 11:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ruston boys’ basketball hosted Ouachita in a battle of top 10 teams in the Non-Select Division I power ratings. The Lions completed a comeback win to hand Ruston its second loss of the season, 57-56. Ruston and Ouachita girls’ basketball teams faced off in a battle of undefeated teams in District 2-5A play. Ruston defeated Ouachita, 48-41.
