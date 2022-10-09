Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Sterlington church honors Monroe Police Department during worship service
By Kenya Ross
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STERLINGTON, La. (KNOE) - A Sterlington church honored the Monroe Police Department Sunday morning during worship service.

The Pentecostals of Sterlington invited the community to join them in honoring those men and women at 10:45 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022.

Town of Sterlington Mayor Caesar Velasquez sat in the front row with Monroe police officers during church service and emphasized the importance of both communities supporting each other. Velasquez says they’re honoring Monroe police officers because some officers of Monroe PD reside in Sterlington. Velasquez stated he wanted to show compassion for Monroe PD, the same way he expresses support for Sterlington police.

Pastor Ercel Clark of The Pentecostals of Sterlington formerly served in law enforcement and says he understands the tough task at hand.

Chief Vic Zordan of Monroe PD extended gratitude toward the church congregation for Sunday’s tribute to Monroe PD.

The church teamed up with Chris Edwards of Lee Edwards Mazda to gift 250 Monroe police officers personalized tumblers.

