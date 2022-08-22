Sandbag stations open in Monroe, residents asked to clear ditches

Monroe sandbag stations, week of 8/22/22
Monroe sandbag stations, week of 8/22/22
By Madison Remrey
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 4:24 PM CDT
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe Public Works Department is urging community members to prepare for anticipated heavy rainfall in the next couple of days.

In a press release, the City of Monroe Public Works Department said residents should take steps to prevent flooding when they can. That includes making sure all debris is cleared from yards, ditches, curbsides, drainage gates and other areas. They added residents should make sure their ditches are mowed and litter-free so water can flow and drain properly.

The department said all sanitation crews are currently clearing ditches, curbs, and gutters and any assistance from residents will be appreciated.

Sandbagging stations will be open at 4 p.m. starting Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. The stations are self-serve. The department said Monroe residents are welcome to stop by the locations listed below to fill their own sandbags.

Sand, shovels and bags will be at the following locations:

  • Saul Adler Rec. Center - 3900 Westminister Ave.
  • Emily P. Rec. Center - 3504 Jackson St.
  • Marbles Rec. Center - 2950 Renwick St.
  • Harvey Benoit Rec. Center - 1700 Oaklawn Dr.

The City of Monroe Public Works Department said to limit each resident to 15 bags and leave shovels at the site.

