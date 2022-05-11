Mom arrested after infant killed in crash during police chase

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A woman accused of killing a man and a baby in a crash has been arrested in Ouachita Parish.

The crash happened after Candace Gill was suspected in a theft investigation at Walmart in Monroe.

According to the Monroe Police Department, “shortly before 11p .m. on May 10, 2022, the Monroe Police Department received a tip on the whereabouts of Candance Gill. The tip led officers to an apartment complex on Otis Street in West Monroe. With the assistance of the West Monroe Police Department, Gill was taken into custody without incident. Gill was booked at the Ouachita Correctional Center.”

Monroe Police describe what happened leading up to this arrest:

“Gill is now wanted for 2 counts of Manslaughter, Aggravated Obstruction of a Highway, 4 counts of Negligent Injury, Theft, and several traffic violations. The charges stem from a theft investigation that originated at Walmart on Louisville Avenue just before 6:30 p.m. on May 9, 2022 involving two suspects, Gill and Edward Williams. Gill’s vehicle, described as a silver Camaro, was seen heading south on 165 from Armand. An officer located the suspect’s vehicle and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The vehicle immediately fled at a high rate of speed for approximately one mile after noticing the police. Gill drove on the shoulder of the road, ran the red light at 165 and Renwick, and ultimately crashed at the intersection of 165 and Renwick Street. As police pulled up and tended to the injured, including Gill’s baby, Gill fled the area on foot in a northern direction. Gill also has active warrants for Theft of a Firearm, Possession of a firearm by a Felon, and traffic charges.

“Edward Williams, who was a passenger in Gill’s vehicle, passed away at the scene as a result of his wounds he suffered in the crash. A five-week-old child and daughter of Candace Gill also suffered severe injuries. The child was immediately taken to the hospital by the police where she later passed away. The Monroe Police Department believes the child was not properly restrained in the vehicle prior to the crash. At least two others suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a separate vehicle that was struck by Gill at the intersection.

“If anyone has information on this case, please contact the Monroe Police at 318-329-2600 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta by Facebook-CONTACT US/Submit a Tip tab, (318) 388-CASH (2274), www.crimestoppersnorthdelta.com or download the P3 Tips app on your smart phone.

“If your tip leads to an arrest and /or indictment, you will be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $3,000. Your information remains confidential; you never leave your name, and you never appear in court.”

