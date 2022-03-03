La. legislators preview legislative session in Tallulah

Tallulah, La. (KNOE) -The 2022 Louisiana Regular Legislative Session is less than two weeks away, and some lawmakers are revealing their top priorities.

Senator Katrina Jackson (D-District 34) and Representative Travis Johnson (D-District 21) spoke Wednesday to constituents at a town hall event in Tallulah.

With an $850 million surplus, and even more federal pandemic relief fundings, both legislators know now is the time to get projects funded.

“I have a bill that will add more money not only to Pre-K four, but Pre-K two and three because of the slots the federal government has for Pre-K three is not enough for Madison Parish or any parish I represent,” Jackson explained.

Jackson says legislators have already decided how to use some federal money earmarked for infrastructure projects. She says they have set up a special fund outside the capital outlay process.

“‘That special fund has all of the bridges that are structurally unsound in it,” said Jackson. “Madison Parish will receive some and every parish in rural Louisiana.”

Governor John Bel Edwards has also set up a Water Sector Program using federal money. Senator Jackson says most of the round one funds went to large cities. Jackson says she lobbied the governor to try and get that changed.

“If you had a local match, you score higher,” explained Jackson. “Now he and his staff are going to to the federal government and asking to adjust that metric so it can actually come down to towns that need it.”

Representative Travis Johnson says one of his focuses will be on industrial hemp. He’s authored a bill to create a program promoting the product to farmers.

“Industrial hemp is the future,” explained Johnson. “It is the most sustainable plant in the world. You can make so many end products out of the hemp.”

Industrial hemp can be used in biofuel, bioplastic, clothing, and more.

Johnson is also proposing building a bike trail from Vidalia to Lake Providence. He says it will help with tourism.

