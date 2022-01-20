Archeologists discover more about Poverty Point World Heritage Site

Pioneer, La. (KNOE) - We’re learning more about the Poverty Point World Heritage Site in West Carroll Parish.

Using money from a 2019 federal government grant, the University of Louisiana Monroe (ULM) and Minnesota State University Moorhead used a ground-penetrating radar from a Norwegian University to learn more.

“We could see tree roots and armadillo burrows and those we could recognize for what they were and foundations of an old house,” said Dr. Diana Greenlee, Station Archaeologist at Poverty Point.

Poverty Point is one of only four World Heritage Sites in the United States.

“We have learned more about this area known as the plaza,” explained Dr. Greenlee. “It’s sort of the central area within the c-shaped earthen ridges.”

Greenlee says most surprisingly, they found even more human ingenuity underground.

“There is, for example, a ridge that was created by removing the soil on either side of it that stretched across part of the plaza,” Greenlee told KNOE.

Despite the findings, Greenlee says there are still many questions to be answered.

“Always kind of hard to say why because then you are trying to get back in the mindset of the people who did that,” Dr. Greenlee explained.

Archaeologists found several more features underground but will need to excavate items to learn more about them.

