The LSU Tigers (1-1) are contenders to win the national championship at the end of the 2023-24 college basketball season, as oddsmakers have listed them at +450 on the moneyline, the second-best odds among all college basketball squads.

On Sunday, November 12 at 3:00 PM ET, the Tigers take on the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils in a home game.

Tigers NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds to Win the National Championship: +450 (Bet $100 to win $450)

LSU Team Stats

LSU owns a top-25 offense this season, ranking 23rd-best in college basketball with 95.0 points per game. At the other end of the court, it ranks 250th with 73.5 points allowed per contest.

LSU Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-1 | Q2 Record: 0-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 1-0

0-1 | 0-0 | 0-0 | 1-0 LSU has tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 1 losses in the nation (one).

LSU has tied for the 17th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (one).

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

