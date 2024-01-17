On Wednesday, January 17, 2024, the New Orleans Pelicans (21-14) hit the court against the Charlotte Hornets (8-24) at 8:00 PM ET on BSNO and BSSE.

Pelicans vs. Hornets Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, January 17

Wednesday, January 17 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSNO, BSSE

Pelicans Players to Watch

Brandon Ingram puts up 23.3 points, 5.5 assists and 4.8 rebounds per contest.

Jonas Valanciunas puts up 14.2 points, 2.4 assists and 9.9 rebounds per contest.

Zion Williamson averages 22.5 points, 4.7 assists and 6.1 rebounds per game.

CJ McCollum averages 20.4 points, 5.2 assists and 4.0 rebounds.

Herbert Jones posts 10.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. At the other end he averages 1.4 steals and 1.0 block.

Hornets Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Terry Rozier gets the Hornets 24.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 7.1 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

On a per-game basis, Miles Bridges gets the Hornets 20.0 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

P.J. Washington gets the Hornets 13.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest while posting 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

The Hornets are getting 14.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game from Brandon Miller this season.

Nick Richards gives the Hornets 8.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest while putting up 0.5 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

Pelicans vs. Hornets Stat Comparison

Pelicans Hornets 115.9 Points Avg. 110.0 112.0 Points Allowed Avg. 120.6 48.5% Field Goal % 46.7% 37.3% Three Point % 35.9%

