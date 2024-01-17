Pelicans vs. Hornets January 17 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 1:17 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
On Wednesday, January 17, 2024, the New Orleans Pelicans (21-14) hit the court against the Charlotte Hornets (8-24) at 8:00 PM ET on BSNO and BSSE.
Pelicans vs. Hornets Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 17
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: BSNO, BSSE
Pelicans Players to Watch
- Brandon Ingram puts up 23.3 points, 5.5 assists and 4.8 rebounds per contest.
- Jonas Valanciunas puts up 14.2 points, 2.4 assists and 9.9 rebounds per contest.
- Zion Williamson averages 22.5 points, 4.7 assists and 6.1 rebounds per game.
- CJ McCollum averages 20.4 points, 5.2 assists and 4.0 rebounds.
- Herbert Jones posts 10.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. At the other end he averages 1.4 steals and 1.0 block.
Hornets Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Terry Rozier gets the Hornets 24.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 7.1 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- On a per-game basis, Miles Bridges gets the Hornets 20.0 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- P.J. Washington gets the Hornets 13.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest while posting 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- The Hornets are getting 14.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game from Brandon Miller this season.
- Nick Richards gives the Hornets 8.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest while putting up 0.5 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.
Pelicans vs. Hornets Stat Comparison
|Pelicans
|Hornets
|115.9
|Points Avg.
|110.0
|112.0
|Points Allowed Avg.
|120.6
|48.5%
|Field Goal %
|46.7%
|37.3%
|Three Point %
|35.9%
