LSU vs. Auburn January 14 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 12:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's SEC slate includes the Auburn Tigers (11-2) against the LSU Tigers (13-1) at 3:00 PM ET.
LSU vs. Auburn Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, January 14
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
LSU Players to Watch
- Aneesah Morrow: 18.4 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 2.9 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Angel Reese: 19.6 PTS, 11 REB, 1.9 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Flau'jae Johnson: 12.6 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Mikaylah Williams: 17.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Hailey Van Lith: 12.1 PTS, 1.9 REB, 5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
Auburn Players to Watch
- Honesty Scott-Grayson: 15.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Taylen Collins: 8.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- JaMya Mingo-Young: 9.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Mar'shaun Bostic: 6.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Sydney Shaw: 8.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
