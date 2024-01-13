SE Louisiana vs. McNeese January 13 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Southland schedule includes the McNeese Cowgirls (4-8) versus the SE Louisiana Lions (4-7) at 2:00 PM ET.
SE Louisiana vs. McNeese Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
SE Louisiana Players to Watch
- Hailey Giaratano: 13.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Taylor Bell: 9.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Cheyanne Daniels: 9.8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Jalencia Pierre: 6.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Kennedy Paul: 5.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
McNeese Players to Watch
- Emilia Tenbrock: 12.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Boston Berry: 6.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Azjah Reeves: 9.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Mireia Yespes: 10.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Julia Puente Valverde: 5 PTS, 5 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
