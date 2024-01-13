Saturday's Southland schedule includes the Nicholls Colonels (6-6) playing the Lamar Cardinals (6-4) at 2:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Nicholls vs. Lamar Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Nicholls Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nicholls Players to Watch

Lexi Alexander: 12.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Britiya Curtis: 10.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Betzalys Delgado: 5.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

5.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Kyla Hamilton: 7.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Deonna Brister: 6.9 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Lamar Players to Watch

Akasha Davis: 13.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

13.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Sabria Dean: 13.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Jacei Denley: 7.1 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.1 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK R'Mani Taylor: 6.0 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.0 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK T'Aaliyah Miner: 5.1 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.