Nicholls State vs. Lamar January 13 Tickets & Start Time
The Lamar Cardinals (6-7, 0-0 Southland) face a fellow Southland squad, the Nicholls State Colonels (5-8, 0-0 Southland), on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at Stopher Gym. The game will start at 4:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.
Nicholls State vs. Lamar Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Nicholls State Players to Watch
- Jamal West: 16.5 PTS, 8.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Diante Smith: 13.6 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Robert Brown III: 10.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jalen White: 10.9 PTS, 2.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Byron Ireland: 12 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
Lamar Players to Watch
- Terry Anderson: 11.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Adam Hamilton: 11.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Chris Pryor: 10.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jakevion Buckley: 8.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ja'Sean Jackson: 9.5 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
Nicholls State vs. Lamar Stat Comparison
|Nicholls State Rank
|Nicholls State AVG
|Lamar AVG
|Lamar Rank
|250th
|72.2
|Points Scored
|82.5
|41st
|287th
|75.7
|Points Allowed
|78
|325th
|227th
|35.7
|Rebounds
|40.5
|46th
|303rd
|7.5
|Off. Rebounds
|11.5
|38th
|83rd
|8.6
|3pt Made
|8.7
|76th
|347th
|9.9
|Assists
|17.2
|30th
|182nd
|11.8
|Turnovers
|13.4
|306th
