Saturday's Southland slate includes the McNeese Cowboys (11-2, 0-0 Southland) versus the SE Louisiana Lions (4-8, 0-0 Southland) at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

McNeese vs. SE Louisiana Game Information

McNeese Players to Watch

Shahada Wells: 19.4 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.8 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

19.4 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.8 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Christian Shumate: 12.5 PTS, 9.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK

12.5 PTS, 9.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK Antavion Collum: 9.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Omar Cooper: 5.2 PTS, 2.0 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

5.2 PTS, 2.0 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Javohn Garcia: 9.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

SE Louisiana Players to Watch

Roger McFarlane: 13.4 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.4 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Nick Caldwell: 13.1 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK

13.1 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK Alec Woodard: 8.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Roscoe Eastmond: 6.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

6.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Brody Rowbury: 7.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

McNeese vs. SE Louisiana Stat Comparison

McNeese Rank McNeese AVG SE Louisiana AVG SE Louisiana Rank 56th 80.8 Points Scored 66.3 332nd 6th 59.2 Points Allowed 72.8 225th 100th 38.5 Rebounds 33.8 293rd 105th 10.1 Off. Rebounds 9.0 194th 181st 7.5 3pt Made 6.8 245th 136th 14.2 Assists 13.4 186th 2nd 8.1 Turnovers 13.2 294th

