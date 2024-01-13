Louisiana Tech vs. Liberty January 13 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's CUSA schedule includes the Liberty Lady Flames (5-9) facing the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (5-9) at 1:00 PM ET.
Louisiana Tech vs. Liberty Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
Louisiana Tech Players to Watch
- Salma Bates: 11.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Anna Larr Roberson: 11.6 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Robyn Lee: 9.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Silvia Nativi: 6.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jianna Morris: 7.3 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
Liberty Players to Watch
- Bella Smuda: 13.7 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.6 BLK
- Emma Hess: 11.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Asia Boone: 9.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jordan Hodges: 6.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Elisabeth Aegisdottir: 5.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
