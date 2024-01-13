Grambling vs. Bethune-Cookman January 13 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's SWAC slate includes the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (9-4) playing the Grambling Tigers (5-5) at 2:00 PM ET.
Grambling vs. Bethune-Cookman Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Grambling Players to Watch
- Douthshine Prien: 10.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.1 AST, 3.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jordyn Carter: 6.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.5 AST, 2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Demya Young: 11.8 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Anijah Grant: 7.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Brenda McKinney: 7.6 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Bethune-Cookman Players to Watch
- Chanel Wilson: 13.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kerrighan Dunn: 9.8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kayla Clark: 9.5 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Chanelle McDonald: 9.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- O'Mariyah Tucker: 7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
