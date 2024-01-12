Pelicans vs. Nuggets January 12 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
On Friday, January 12, 2024, the Denver Nuggets (23-11) square off against the New Orleans Pelicans (18-14) at 9:00 PM ET on ALT and BSNO.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Pelicans vs. Nuggets Game Information
- Buy Tickets for This Game
- Game Day: Friday, January 12
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ALT, BSNO
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Buy Tickets for Other Pelicans Games
- January 7 at the Kings
- January 2 at home vs the Nets
- January 10 at the Warriors
- December 31 at home vs the Lakers
- January 3 at the Timberwolves
Pelicans Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Brandon Ingram gets the Pelicans 23.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Jonas Valanciunas is averaging 14.6 points, 9.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest. He's making 57.5% of his shots from the field.
- The Pelicans are receiving 22.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game from Zion Williamson this year.
- CJ McCollum gives the Pelicans 20.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game while posting 1.5 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- The Pelicans are getting 10.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game from Herbert Jones this year.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Nikola Jokic puts up 26.1 points, 12.3 rebounds and 9.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks.
- Michael Porter Jr. puts up 16.1 points, 7.5 boards and 1.5 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.9 blocks.
- Reggie Jackson puts up 12.3 points, 4.4 assists and 2.1 boards per contest.
- Jamal Murray averages 19.4 points, 6.2 assists and 3.9 boards.
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope posts 10.2 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest, shooting 46.0% from the field and 42.6% from downtown with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Pelicans vs. Nuggets Stat Comparison
|Nuggets
|Pelicans
|115.3
|Points Avg.
|115.6
|110.3
|Points Allowed Avg.
|113.1
|49.0%
|Field Goal %
|48.2%
|37.7%
|Three Point %
|36.4%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.