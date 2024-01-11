UL Monroe vs. South Alabama January 11 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's Sun Belt slate includes the UL Monroe Warhawks (8-3) facing the South Alabama Jaguars (7-5) at 6:00 PM ET.
UL Monroe vs. South Alabama Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 11
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
UL Monroe Players to Watch
- Daisha Bradford: 22.3 PTS, 8.4 REB, 4.8 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Katlyn Manuel: 10.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Jakayla Johnson: 13.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Sania Wells: 8.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Lauren Gross: 5.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
South Alabama Players to Watch
- Kelsey Thompson: 11.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Zena Elias: 8.7 PTS, 7.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Rachel Leggett: 8.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Michiyah Simmons: 9.2 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jordan Rosier: 8.7 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
