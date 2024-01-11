LSU vs. Texas A&M January 11 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Texas A&M Aggies (11-1) play a fellow SEC team, the LSU Tigers (12-1), on Thursday, January 11, 2024 at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET.
LSU vs. Texas A&M Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 11
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
LSU Players to Watch
- Aneesah Morrow: 18.3 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 2.9 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Mikaylah Williams: 17.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Flau'jae Johnson: 12.0 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Angel Reese: 19.9 PTS, 10.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Hailey Van Lith: 12.2 PTS, 2.0 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
Texas A&M Players to Watch
- Lauren Ware: 10.8 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.5 BLK
- Aicha Coulibaly: 11.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Janiah Barker: 12.8 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Endyia Rogers: 10.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Sahara Jones: 6.4 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
