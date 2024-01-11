Louisiana Tech vs. Middle Tennessee January 11 Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's CUSA slate includes the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (5-8, 0-0 CUSA) against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (9-4, 0-0 CUSA) at 9:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.
Louisiana Tech vs. Middle Tennessee Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 11
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
Buy Tickets for Other Louisiana Tech Games
Louisiana Tech Players to Watch
- Isaiah Crawford: 14.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.0 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Daniel Batcho: 14.1 PTS, 10.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.2 BLK
- Tahlik Chavez: 11.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Sean Newman Jr.: 7.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Dravon Mangum: 5.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
Middle Tennessee Players to Watch
- Elias King: 12.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jared Jones: 8.1 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jestin Porter: 10.7 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Justin Bufford: 8.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jacob Johnson: 7.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
Louisiana Tech vs. Middle Tennessee Stat Comparison
|Middle Tennessee Rank
|Middle Tennessee AVG
|Louisiana Tech AVG
|Louisiana Tech Rank
|349th
|63.4
|Points Scored
|75.8
|163rd
|100th
|67.4
|Points Allowed
|63.5
|32nd
|245th
|35.2
|Rebounds
|40.9
|35th
|133rd
|9.7
|Off. Rebounds
|11.2
|46th
|306th
|6.0
|3pt Made
|8.0
|136th
|354th
|9.7
|Assists
|13.5
|177th
|286th
|13.1
|Turnovers
|11.2
|125th
