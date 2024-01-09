LSU vs. Vanderbilt January 9 Tickets & Start Time
Tuesday's SEC schedule includes the LSU Tigers (7-5, 0-0 SEC) against the Vanderbilt Commodores (4-8, 0-0 SEC), at 9:00 PM ET on SEC Network.
LSU vs. Vanderbilt Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 9
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network
LSU Players to Watch
- Jordan Wright: 15.0 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Will Baker: 12.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jalen Reed: 9.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Derek Fountain: 6.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Mike Williams III: 6.8 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
Vanderbilt Players to Watch
- Ezra Manjon: 15.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Evan Taylor: 9.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Tyrin Lawrence: 12.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jason Rivera-Torres: 7.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ven-Allen Lubin: 10.9 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.1 STL, 1.0 BLK
LSU vs. Vanderbilt Stat Comparison
|LSU Rank
|LSU AVG
|Vanderbilt AVG
|Vanderbilt Rank
|176th
|75.2
|Points Scored
|68.4
|304th
|157th
|70.2
|Points Allowed
|72.5
|221st
|230th
|35.6
|Rebounds
|36.5
|190th
|163rd
|9.4
|Off. Rebounds
|8.9
|205th
|229th
|7.0
|3pt Made
|7.2
|212th
|325th
|11.1
|Assists
|10.5
|338th
|319th
|13.8
|Turnovers
|10.8
|97th
