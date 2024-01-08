Southern vs. Prairie View A&M January 8 Tickets & Start Time
Monday's SWAC slate includes the Southern Jaguars (5-7, 0-0 SWAC) facing the Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-6, 0-0 SWAC) at 9:00 PM ET.
Southern vs. Prairie View A&M Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, January 8
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
Southern Players to Watch
- Tai'Reon Joseph: 19 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tidjiane Dioumassi: 7.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.2 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Brandon Davis: 10.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jaronn Wilkens: 5.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Derrick Tezeno: 6.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
Prairie View A&M Players to Watch
- Brian Myles: 8.5 PTS, 7 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Charles Smith IV: 13.2 PTS, 4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Chris Felix Jr.: 11 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Andre Nunley: 4.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Javontae Hopkins: 11.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
Southern vs. Prairie View A&M Stat Comparison
|Southern Rank
|Southern AVG
|Prairie View A&M AVG
|Prairie View A&M Rank
|232nd
|72.9
|Points Scored
|71.2
|270th
|318th
|77.8
|Points Allowed
|76.9
|307th
|351st
|31.1
|Rebounds
|34.1
|280th
|230th
|8.5
|Off. Rebounds
|9.2
|182nd
|229th
|7
|3pt Made
|5.3
|336th
|196th
|13.3
|Assists
|10
|344th
|311th
|13.6
|Turnovers
|12.8
|268th
