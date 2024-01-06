The Texas Southern Tigers (1-9, 0-0 SWAC) face a fellow SWAC squad, the Southern Jaguars (5-7, 0-0 SWAC), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at F. G. Clark Center. The game will tip off at 6:30 PM ET.

Southern vs. Texas Southern Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

Southern Players to Watch

Tai'Reon Joseph: 19.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

19.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Tidjiane Dioumassi: 7.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.2 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.2 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Brandon Davis: 10.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Jaronn Wilkens: 5.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

5.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Derrick Tezeno: 6.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Texas Southern Players to Watch

PJ Henry: 13.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Jonathan Cisse: 9.1 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.1 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Kehlin Farooq: 5.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

5.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Jahmar Young Jr.: 5.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

5.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Zytarious Mortle: 8.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

Southern vs. Texas Southern Stat Comparison

Southern Rank Southern AVG Texas Southern AVG Texas Southern Rank 232nd 72.9 Points Scored 61.4 357th 318th 77.8 Points Allowed 79.0 331st 351st 31.1 Rebounds 36.0 213th 230th 8.5 Off. Rebounds 9.4 163rd 229th 7.0 3pt Made 6.4 281st 197th 13.3 Assists 9.8 348th 311th 13.6 Turnovers 11.9 196th

