New Orleans vs. SE Louisiana January 6 Tickets & Start Time
The New Orleans Privateers (5-7, 0-0 Southland) face the SE Louisiana Lions (4-8, 0-0 Southland) in a matchup of Southland squads at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on ESPN+.
New Orleans vs. SE Louisiana Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
New Orleans Players to Watch
- Jordan Johnson: 21.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Khaleb Wilson-Rouse: 10.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jamond Vincent: 7.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jah Short: 5.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- D'Ante Bell: 4.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
SE Louisiana Players to Watch
- Roger McFarlane: 13.4 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Nick Caldwell: 13.1 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Alec Woodard: 8.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Roscoe Eastmond: 6.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 4.2 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Brody Rowbury: 7.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
New Orleans vs. SE Louisiana Stat Comparison
|New Orleans Rank
|New Orleans AVG
|SE Louisiana AVG
|SE Louisiana Rank
|148th
|76.3
|Points Scored
|66.3
|331st
|298th
|76.3
|Points Allowed
|72.8
|230th
|140th
|37.5
|Rebounds
|33.8
|289th
|184th
|9.2
|Off. Rebounds
|9
|200th
|332nd
|5.4
|3pt Made
|6.8
|246th
|293rd
|11.8
|Assists
|13.4
|193rd
|181st
|11.8
|Turnovers
|13.2
|289th
