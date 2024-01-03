The Rice Owls (6-6, 0-0 AAC) play a fellow AAC team, the Tulane Green Wave (8-2, 0-0 AAC), on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Devlin Fieldhouse. The game will start at 9:00 PM ET and is available via ESPNU.

Tulane vs. Rice Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3

Wednesday, January 3 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPNU

Tulane Players to Watch

Kevin Cross: 19 PTS, 8 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.1 BLK

19 PTS, 8 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.1 BLK Sion James: 15 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

15 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.7 BLK Kolby King: 15.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 2 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 2 STL, 0.1 BLK Collin Holloway: 13.5 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

13.5 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK Jaylen Forbes: 14.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

Rice Players to Watch

Max Fiedler: 9.4 PTS, 9 REB, 4.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

9.4 PTS, 9 REB, 4.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK Travis Evee: 17 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

17 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Mekhi Mason: 12.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Keanu Dawes: 5.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

5.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Anthony Selden: 7.4 PTS, 3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Tulane vs. Rice Stat Comparison

Tulane Rank Tulane AVG Rice AVG Rice Rank 3rd 91.7 Points Scored 74.4 198th 355th 82.5 Points Allowed 72.9 235th 345th 31.8 Rebounds 38.1 120th 363rd 4.5 Off. Rebounds 9.4 164th 240th 6.8 3pt Made 7.1 212th 96th 15 Assists 14.5 115th 197th 12 Turnovers 11.6 166th

