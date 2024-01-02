Vernon Parish, LA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Want to learn how to stream high school basketball matchups in Vernon Parish, Louisiana today? We have the information here.
Vernon Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
DeRidder High School at Rosepine High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Rosepine, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Anacoco High School at Leesville High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Leesville, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Negreet High School at Simpson High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Simpson, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hicks High School at Hathaway High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Jennings, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
