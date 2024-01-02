Tulane vs. Tulsa Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - January 2
Tuesday's game between the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (11-3) and Tulane Green Wave (7-5) going head to head at Donald W. Reynolds Center has a projected final score of 72-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Tulsa, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 7:30 PM ET on January 2.
The Green Wave's last outing was a 63-60 loss to Wichita State on Saturday.
Tulane vs. Tulsa Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Donald W. Reynolds Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Tulane vs. Tulsa Score Prediction
- Prediction: Tulsa 72, Tulane 63
Tulane Schedule Analysis
- When the Green Wave defeated the Maine Black Bears, who are ranked No. 134 in our computer rankings, on December 21 by a score of 64-61, it was their best win of the year so far.
Tulane 2023-24 Best Wins
- 64-61 at home over Maine (No. 134) on December 21
- 64-58 on the road over Mercer (No. 239) on November 19
- 66-57 at home over Little Rock (No. 240) on December 20
- 67-52 at home over Howard (No. 264) on December 10
- 90-63 at home over New Orleans (No. 280) on December 6
Tulane Leaders
- Kyren Whittington: 16.8 PTS, 3.1 STL, 49.3 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (11-for-38)
- Marta Galic: 14.9 PTS, 42.8 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (28-for-70)
- Irina Parau: 7.7 PTS, 45.9 FG%
- Hannah Pratt: 11.5 PTS, 36.0 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (24-for-80)
- Amira Mabry: 7.3 PTS, 57.7 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11)
Tulane Performance Insights
- The Green Wave outscore opponents by 4.3 points per game (posting 67.1 points per game, 167th in college basketball, and conceding 62.8 per outing, 152nd in college basketball) and have a +52 scoring differential.
